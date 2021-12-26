Allworth Financial LP Buys 525 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 479.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPD stock opened at $21.47 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $19.28 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day moving average of $22.80.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $10.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.38%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

