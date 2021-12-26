Allworth Financial LP Has $321,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 104.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY opened at $273.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $261.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $161.78 and a twelve month high of $283.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total transaction of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 421,369 shares of company stock worth $113,551,440 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Recommended Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.