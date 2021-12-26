Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 176.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,904.02 and a 200 day moving average of $2,755.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,696.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.