Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd

Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 5.6% of Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 13.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 19,360 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Alphabet by 4.0% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,715,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,189,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 87.9% in the second quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on GOOGL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,206.38.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,938.33 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,696.10 and a twelve month high of $3,019.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,904.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,755.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

