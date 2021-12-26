Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 71,962,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,838,924,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,179 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 57,919,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,454 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.3% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 8,188,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137,578 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,548,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 24.1% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,816,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,016 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $35.60 and a twelve month high of $40.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.62.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

