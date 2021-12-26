Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after buying an additional 59,611 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 940,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,641,000 after purchasing an additional 143,994 shares during the last quarter. 72.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $62.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.47. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $53.22 and a 1 year high of $69.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -81.67%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

