Alphastar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 885 Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 885 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. CX Institutional increased its position in Autodesk by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 430 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,311 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $131,446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,751 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $386,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $280.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.05 and a 1 year high of $344.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.09. The firm has a market cap of $61.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Autodesk from $338.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $1,284,780. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

