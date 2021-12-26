Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares North American Tech-Software ETF alerts:

IGV stock opened at $400.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $421.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.71. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a twelve month low of $123.69 and a twelve month high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares North American Tech-Software ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.