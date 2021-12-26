Alphastar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 5,466 AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 5,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 13.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AB stock opened at $48.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.42. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 8.35%. AllianceBernstein’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 99.44%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AllianceBernstein from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AllianceBernstein has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

