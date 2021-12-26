Alphastar Capital Management LLC Invests $427,000 in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Alphastar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,395,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 327,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,892,000 after buying an additional 18,241 shares in the last quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 863.4% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 150,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,512,000 after buying an additional 134,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 31,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,752,000 after buying an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LHX opened at $208.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.34 and its 200 day moving average is $224.34. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $237.83.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

