ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I’s Quiet Period To End on December 29th (NASDAQ:ALORU)

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:ALORU) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, December 29th. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I had issued 15,000,000 shares in its IPO on November 19th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corp I has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $10.15.

