Alta Capital Management LLC Has $450,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,175 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,643,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,708,000 after buying an additional 7,370,931 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $515,938,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 98.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,308,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,076,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 239.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,445,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,431,209 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $267,606,000. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.29.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,702,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,858,276. The company has a market capitalization of $235.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.42. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.81 and a 52 week high of $133.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 123.81%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.