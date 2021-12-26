Alta Capital Management LLC Has $55.70 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Alta Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 48.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,064 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 202,260 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises approximately 3.1% of Alta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $55,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,795,503,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 224.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $879,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086,752 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $311,152,000. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the second quarter valued at approximately $291,480,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 29.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,106,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,196,856,000 after acquiring an additional 929,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.01. The company had a trading volume of 7,758,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,403,859. The company has a market capitalization of $225.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $208.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.15 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PayPal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.67.

In other PayPal news, Director Enrique Lores bought 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $180.08 per share, for a total transaction of $498,821.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and have sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

