Alta Capital Management LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Alta Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 54.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,445 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,831,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,264,000 after purchasing an additional 76,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,507,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,007,000 after purchasing an additional 188,343 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 20.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,545,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,363 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,803,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,969,000 after purchasing an additional 86,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,002,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,717,000 after purchasing an additional 20,910 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $137.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,858,203. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

DLTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $97.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.47.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

