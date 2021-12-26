Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 2,465 Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Alta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,255 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

JD traded down $5.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.65. 26,509,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,080,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.50. JD.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JD.com from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $102.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Macquarie started coverage on JD.com in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on JD.com from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.29.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

