Alta Capital Management LLC Sells 55,125 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Alta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,892 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 55,125 shares during the quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,265 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the second quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 28,944 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the third quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 4,409 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patron Partners LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.8% in the third quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.28. 17,770,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,426,574. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.35 and a one year high of $62.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. The stock has a market cap of $262.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.94.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 12,722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $697,165.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

