ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $65.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ALXO. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALX Oncology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.38.

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $23.26 on Wednesday. ALX Oncology has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $93.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a 200 day moving average of $56.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.51 and a beta of 3.48.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jason Lettmann sold 325,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $8,902,314.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 48,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $1,287,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 565,604 shares of company stock worth $17,192,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ALX Oncology by 24.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,510 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $1,235,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology during the third quarter valued at $491,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

