Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stake in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

Amalgamated Bank cut its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 9.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,528 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 7.3% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 766,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after buying an additional 52,171 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,705,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,048,000 after buying an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 56.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,039,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,389,000 after buying an additional 734,439 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after buying an additional 39,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $13.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Valley National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.18.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $343.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Hovde Group upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.94.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

