Amalgamated Bank Decreases Stock Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,424 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 10,315 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 832,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,555,000 after acquiring an additional 114,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 103,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 28,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAH opened at $50.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $62.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.33.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 89.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In related news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

