Amalgamated Bank Reduces Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,124,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,112,770,000 after purchasing an additional 350,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,300,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,326,000 after purchasing an additional 291,234 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,069,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,761,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $587,398,000 after purchasing an additional 155,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Assurant by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,137,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,249 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.34.

NYSE AIZ opened at $152.28 on Friday. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.55 and a 12 month high of $172.22. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.62, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.82%.

In other news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

