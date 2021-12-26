Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its position in shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 94,766 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NATI. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in National Instruments by 31,194.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,246,153 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,171 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in National Instruments by 111.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,577,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,704,000 after acquiring an additional 831,380 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in National Instruments by 38.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,882,000 after acquiring an additional 780,105 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in National Instruments by 200.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in National Instruments by 5,331.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 323,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 317,372 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.20.

NASDAQ:NATI opened at $43.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.18. National Instruments Co. has a 52 week low of $38.10 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.78 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $229,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Featured Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI).

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.