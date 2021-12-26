Amalgamated Bank Trims Stock Position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Ryder System by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 89.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on R. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ryder System from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.89.

In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.10, for a total transaction of $370,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE R opened at $79.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.88. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $60.60 and a one year high of $93.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.81.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 15.58% and a net margin of 3.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.27%.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Central Support Services (CSS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, commercial rental, and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers.

