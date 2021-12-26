Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,254 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $5,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,438,000. O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,342,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Ambarella by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 39,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ambarella by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 19,081 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMBA shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ambarella from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Colliers Securities increased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $135.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.21.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $200.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.10. Ambarella, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $227.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of -241.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $160,318.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.60, for a total transaction of $158,599.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,866 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,369. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

