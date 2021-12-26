American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.
AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.
In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
AMSWA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. 48,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,508. The company has a market capitalization of $858.16 million, a P/E ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.
American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 125.72%.
About American Software
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
Featured Article: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.