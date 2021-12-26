American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

AMSWA has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on shares of American Software from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get American Software alerts:

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $159,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Software by 11.8% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,354,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,674,000 after purchasing an additional 352,845 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 13.4% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,336 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Software by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 521,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,452,000 after buying an additional 9,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Software during the second quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMSWA stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.78. 48,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,508. The company has a market capitalization of $858.16 million, a P/E ratio of 73.66 and a beta of 0.65. American Software has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $26.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.65.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. American Software’s payout ratio is presently 125.72%.

About American Software

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

Featured Article: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for American Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.