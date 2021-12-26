American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian cut its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. 6 Meridian’s holdings in American States Water were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 15.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,714,000 after buying an additional 418,132 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American States Water by 141.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,707,000 after buying an additional 248,042 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in American States Water by 20.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,429,000 after buying an additional 130,759 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in American States Water during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,340,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in American States Water by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AWR opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51 and a beta of 0.09. American States Water has a 12-month low of $70.07 and a 12-month high of $102.84.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

In related news, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of American States Water stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

AWR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

