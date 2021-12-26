AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Has $5.72 Million Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $5,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. 99.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

ADI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $119.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.30.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $172.66 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.25 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 74.80%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.09, for a total transaction of $1,680,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans purchased 8,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,004.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,636 shares of company stock valued at $6,940,012 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.