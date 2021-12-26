AMF Pensionsforsakring AB Reduces Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

AMF Pensionsforsakring AB decreased its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 81.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 55,560 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 243,467 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1,377.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,242,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $205,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,955,183 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 667.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,298,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $145,514,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 11.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,044,591 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,215,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,065 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $110,869,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the second quarter worth about $45,575,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.47. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.76 and a 12 month high of $55.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 21.12%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Barclays lifted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

