Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Sidoti

Sidoti started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amkor Technology from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of AMKR opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $14.60 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This is a positive change from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 8.85%.

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Winston J. Churchill sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $448,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,125 in the last three months. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMKR. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 25.1% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,449,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $185,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,650 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,062,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,310,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,291,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,915,000 after purchasing an additional 85,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,143,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 18,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,122,000 after purchasing an additional 61,076 shares during the last quarter. 38.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

