Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Shares Acquired by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 233,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,405,000 after buying an additional 38,753 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the third quarter worth $363,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 25.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,457,000 after purchasing an additional 23,404 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 339.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $48.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.26. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $33.38 and a 1 year high of $64.91.

