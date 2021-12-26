Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald Sells 151,500 Shares

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$106,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,000.

Anaconda Mining stock remained flat at $C$0.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,803. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.05.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

