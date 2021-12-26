Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald Sells 151,500 Shares

Anaconda Mining Inc. (TSE:ANX) Director Jonathan W. Fitzgerald sold 151,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.70, for a total value of C$106,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$329,000.

Anaconda Mining stock remained flat at $C$0.63 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,803. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.67 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.75. Anaconda Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.50 and a 52-week high of C$1.05.

Anaconda Mining (TSE:ANX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$5.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Anaconda Mining Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anaconda Mining Company Profile

Anaconda Mining Inc operates as a gold mining, development, and exploration company in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Point Rousse project comprising 6 mining leases and 7 mineral licenses with a total of 5,552 hectares located in the Baie Verte Mining District, Newfoundland; and the Goldboro Gold project comprising 37 contiguous claims covering an area of 592 hectares situated to the northeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

