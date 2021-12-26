Analysts Anticipate AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.88 Million

Equities research analysts expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to report sales of $109.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $104.50 million and the highest is $115.27 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $78.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $456.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $455.33 million to $457.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $480.70 million, with estimates ranging from $479.10 million to $482.29 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.77 million. AeroVironment had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 7.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AVAV. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $120.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.14.

Shares of AVAV traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $63.75. 174,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,834. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $53.50 and a 1-year high of $143.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -3,185.91 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.49 and a 200 day moving average of $92.37.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AeroVironment by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,559,576 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,262,000 after buying an additional 30,244 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,195,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $119,765,000 after purchasing an additional 76,635 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 136.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 954,812 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,607,000 after purchasing an additional 551,793 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 940,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 537,489 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 485,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,877,000 after purchasing an additional 121,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

