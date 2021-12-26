Analysts Anticipate R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) to Post $0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. R1 RCM posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year earnings of ($1.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.20) to $0.33. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.57. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.87 million.

Several research firms have commented on RCM. Cowen dropped their target price on R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.29. 834,724 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,234,164. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $18.71 and a 52 week high of $31.28. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.23.

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $708,225.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $874,777.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,721 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,097 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCM. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 117.6% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 82,040 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 44,344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in R1 RCM by 89.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,632 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 25,806 shares in the last quarter. SCW Capital Management LP increased its position in R1 RCM by 8.9% in the second quarter. SCW Capital Management LP now owns 796,434 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,713,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the second quarter worth about $2,620,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in R1 RCM by 24.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,446 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $281,212,000 after buying an additional 2,494,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

