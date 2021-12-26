Analysts Anticipate Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) to Announce $1.60 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.60 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sleep Number’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.65. Sleep Number reported earnings per share of $2.19 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Sleep Number will report full year earnings of $7.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.13 to $8.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sleep Number.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 58.26% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SNBR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $910,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 36.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 271,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,406,000 after purchasing an additional 14,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNBR stock traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.49. 148,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,201. Sleep Number has a twelve month low of $72.72 and a twelve month high of $151.44. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.09.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

