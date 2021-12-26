Analysts Expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.40 Million

Equities analysts expect Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) to post sales of $81.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $78.70 million to $84.10 million. Banc of California posted sales of $68.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $275.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $272.60 million to $277.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $340.05 million, with estimates ranging from $333.10 million to $347.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $68.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.48 million. Banc of California had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 11.04%. Banc of California’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BANC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Banc of California from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BANC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banc of California by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,061,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,695,000 after acquiring an additional 84,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Banc of California by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,376 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,617,000 after buying an additional 326,857 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 6,012.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,356,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,003 shares during the period. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,836,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 21,554 shares during the period. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banc of California by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 1,254,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,181,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 96.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BANC traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $19.53. The company had a trading volume of 125,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,947. Banc of California has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

Banc of California Company Profile

Banc of California, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers personal banking, business and commercial banking, real estate banking, and private banking. The company was founded in March 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.

