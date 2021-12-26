Analysts Expect Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $285.64 Million

Equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce sales of $285.64 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $275.53 million to $292.49 million. Brixmor Property Group reported sales of $269.41 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $368,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRX. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 52.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 36.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 940.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter valued at $200,000. 96.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BRX traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.49. 1,574,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $25.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

