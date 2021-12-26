Analysts Expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to Post $0.38 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) to announce $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.41. Brown & Brown posted earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $770.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.36 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

BRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.92.

Shares of NYSE:BRO traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $68.03. 661,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,332,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 0.71. Brown & Brown has a fifty-two week low of $42.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 198.8% in the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 19,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 13,062 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 3.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,256,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,673,000 after purchasing an additional 46,399 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 18.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 5,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the third quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brown & Brown (BRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.