Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to Announce -$0.01 EPS

Brokerages expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will announce ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Cloudflare posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.05). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.02) to $0.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The firm had revenue of $172.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

NET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.98.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total value of $4,639,202.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $2,790,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 821,240 shares of company stock valued at $134,588,496. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,373 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 705.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,323,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,289,490 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,136,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,822,000 after purchasing an additional 620,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,471 shares during the last quarter. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.27. The stock had a trading volume of 2,018,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,960,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.10 and a beta of 0.66. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.97.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

