Analysts Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for SFL’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.35. SFL reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a negative net margin of 17.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SFL shares. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SFL by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,973,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,538,000 after acquiring an additional 33,131 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of SFL by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SFL by 117.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,345 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 68,677 shares in the last quarter. 30.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SFL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 1,129,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,231. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.90. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $5.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average is $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.94%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -88.89%.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

