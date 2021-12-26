Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Target Price at C$11.28

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$11.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Kinross Gold to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

TSE:K traded up C$0.01 on Thursday, reaching C$7.16. 435,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,933,309. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$7.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.10. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of C$6.35 and a 1-year high of C$10.37.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.64%.

In related news, Director Jonathon Paul Rollinson bought 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$6.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$482,017.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,508,028 shares in the company, valued at C$16,118,845.15. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$6.60 per share, with a total value of C$132,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 983,347 shares in the company, valued at C$6,490,090.20.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

