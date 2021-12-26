Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Price Target at C$103.33

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$103.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. National Bankshares upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$106.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

In related news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total value of C$655,905.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,448.47. Insiders have sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock worth $1,636,894 over the last three months.

Shares of TSE L traded up C$0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$103.58. The company had a trading volume of 112,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 560,225. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$60.86 and a one year high of C$104.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$96.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$87.63. The stock has a market cap of C$34.72 billion and a PE ratio of 24.49.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9600001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

