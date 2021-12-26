Analysts Set ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Price Target at $77.40

ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MANT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of ManTech International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

ManTech International stock opened at $71.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.39. ManTech International has a twelve month low of $66.91 and a twelve month high of $101.35.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ManTech International by 170.1% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in ManTech International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ManTech International by 102.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in ManTech International by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

