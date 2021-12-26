Analysts Set Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) PT at $54.58

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.58.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. CIBC boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRMLF traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.53. The company had a trading volume of 19,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,269. Tourmaline Oil has a 1 year low of $12.56 and a 1 year high of $39.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.1404 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

