Analyzing Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT)

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) and ALR Technologies (OTCMKTS:ALRT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.0% of Inseego shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.8% of Inseego shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 71.5% of ALR Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Inseego and ALR Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inseego -18.20% N/A -21.71% ALR Technologies N/A N/A -2,857.67%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Inseego and ALR Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inseego 0 4 1 0 2.20 ALR Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Inseego currently has a consensus target price of $11.30, suggesting a potential upside of 78.80%. Given Inseego’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Inseego is more favorable than ALR Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Inseego has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ALR Technologies has a beta of 3.04, indicating that its stock price is 204% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Inseego and ALR Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inseego $313.83 million 2.12 -$111.21 million ($0.55) -11.49 ALR Technologies N/A N/A -$5.92 million N/A N/A

ALR Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Inseego.

Summary

Inseego beats ALR Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform. The company was founded on April 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

About ALR Technologies

ALR Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of remote monitoring and care facilitation for patients with diabetes. The firm has created ALRT Diabetes Management Solution to address the five causes for not controlling diabetes with: Active patient monitoring, Direct meter uploads, Machine intelligent data processing, Predictive A1C; and Insulin dosage adjustment. The company was founded by Sidney S. Chan on March 24, 1987 and is headquartered in Richmond, VA.

