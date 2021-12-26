Analyzing Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI)

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) and Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ra Medical Systems alerts:

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ra Medical Systems and Titan Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ra Medical Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50 Titan Medical 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ra Medical Systems currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 593.64%. Titan Medical has a consensus price target of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 462.11%. Given Ra Medical Systems’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Ra Medical Systems is more favorable than Titan Medical.

Profitability

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Titan Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ra Medical Systems -813.96% -163.48% -112.51% Titan Medical N/A -100.14% -36.75%

Volatility and Risk

Ra Medical Systems has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Medical has a beta of 3.09, suggesting that its stock price is 209% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ra Medical Systems and Titan Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ra Medical Systems $4.41 million 2.76 -$36.04 million ($8.04) -0.22 Titan Medical $20.00 million 3.95 -$24.18 million ($0.49) -1.45

Titan Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Ra Medical Systems. Titan Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.4% of Titan Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Ra Medical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Titan Medical beats Ra Medical Systems on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ra Medical Systems

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the design, development and commercialization of excimer lasers for the treatment of dermatologic and cardiovascular diseases. The firm’s product, Pharos, is used for the treatment of difficult-to-treat, chronic diseases including psoriasis and vitiligo. It operates through the following segments: Dermatology and Vascular. The company was founded by Dean Irwin and Melissa Burstein on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About Titan Medical

Titan Medical, Inc. engages in the research and development of a computer-assisted robotic surgical technology for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). Its portfolio, the Enos™ system, is a robotic single access surgery with dual 3D and 2D definition vision systems, multi-articulating instruments, and a surgeon workstation. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Ra Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.