Anchor Protocol Price Tops $4.01 on Top Exchanges (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 26th. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 18.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Anchor Protocol has a total market cap of $752.98 million and $9.06 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.01 or 0.00007987 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00012188 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003926 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003850 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003970 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00031713 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (CRYPTO:ANC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,810,007 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

