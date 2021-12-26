Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Shares Down 2.2%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB)’s share price fell 2.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.36 and last traded at $6.36. 760 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 12,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.93.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04.

In other news, insider Aron R. English purchased 13,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $73,330.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 14,648 shares of company stock valued at $78,393. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. 22NW LP acquired a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,803,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,550,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. 17.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ANEB)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients suffering from cannabinoid overdose and addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist to treat cannabinoid overdose.

