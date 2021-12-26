Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Anterix Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. It focuses on enabling private broadband connectivity for critical infrastructure and enterprise businesses. The company operates primarily in the United States, Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico. Anterix Inc., formerly known as pdvWireless Inc., is based in Woodland Park, New Jersey. “

Shares of ATEX stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.41. Anterix has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $66.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 6,017.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Anterix news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $1,380,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gena L. Ashe sold 997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $61,774.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,700 shares of company stock valued at $164,058 in the last ninety days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 19,603 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,241,000 after buying an additional 13,510 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Anterix by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 19,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.99% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

