APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Stake Trimmed by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 10.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in APA were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in APA by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,725 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in APA by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after acquiring an additional 14,779 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in APA by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 143,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in APA by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 88,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 53,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP grew its stake in APA by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares in the last quarter. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. TheStreet raised APA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on APA from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upgraded APA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.21.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $26.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.76. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $13.97 and a 52-week high of $31.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.61.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

