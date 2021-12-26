Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,203 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Apollo Tactical Income Fund were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 696,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,780 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AIF shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Apollo Tactical Income Fund from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund stock opened at $15.36 on Friday. Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $16.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.61.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company. It engages in the investments in a portfolio of loans, bonds, and other credit instruments. The firm aims to seek current income and preserve capital. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

