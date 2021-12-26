Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s 10th Largest Position

Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,497 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,067 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.2% of Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $173,245,709,000 after buying an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,999,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,510,838 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,705,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,356,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,170,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAPL. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $23,022,040.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $176.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $182.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.52.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.